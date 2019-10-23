4 now charged in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old Glenn High School student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two more suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Glenn High School student Jumil Dewann Robertson, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jose Noyola Toledo, 17, and Manuel Mejia Jimenez, 17, both of Winston-Salem, are each charged with murder connection with the Oct. 17 shooting of Robertson on Argonne Boulevard.

Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista, 18, and Kelly Roman-Marin, 20, have also been charged with murder in connection with the shooting.

Dominguez-Bautista, Toledo and a 16-year-old are also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling in connection with a shooting in the 2200 block of South Broad Street shortly before the shooting on Argonne Boulevard. No one was injured in that shooting.

Police are not looking for any other suspects in the killing of Robertson.