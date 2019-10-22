× Woman facing murder charges after running over elderly woman at NC grocery store, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A woman is facing murder charges after police say she ran over an elderly woman in the parking lot of an Aldi in Matthews, WBTV reports.

Sawan Alshabani, 54, was arrested Monday following a mental-evaluation at a hospital.

She is accused of hitting and killing Vira Nahorna, 79, on purpose Oct. 14 and trying to hit four more people, including a child, in the Aldi parking lot, police say.

She reportedly fled after hitting Nahorna but called the police to report what happened then waited in a church parking lot.

Alshabani was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

She is still in jail with no bond for her first-degree murder charges.

She appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

The judge read through her charges and said she could potentially go to prison for life with no parole for her first-degree murder charge.

She will be in court again Oct. 30.