Tips for avoiding controversial costumes for Halloween

Posted 1:17 pm, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

The Halloween costume is a big decision for children who can't decide whether they want to be a super-hero or a popular character from a book, television show or someone who made history.

And it's up to mom and dad to get the costume together. They may have to find it at a store or get their hands dirty and make it themselves

But not all costumes are appropriate, and parents need to be careful about what they allow their children to dress up and consider cultural appropriation. That's when someone uses elements from another culture for their own purposes, and it can sometimes be seen as offensive.

Here are some things to consider in order to avoid a controversial costume.

