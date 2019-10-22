‘The look on their face is just priceless’: Greensboro bus driver hands out bags to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Passengers swiping on to Teairra Coleman's Greensboro bus may notice the plastic bags she keeps beside her seat.

The bags are filled with essentials like toothpaste, deodorant and lotion. Coleman hands out the bags to those in need aboard her bus.

"Everyday, I come across these people downtown, and I just really want to help out,” Coleman said. “It makes me feel sad because you never know somebody’s situation, so it’s not a good feeling to see people that need help and have nowhere to go.”

Coleman said that people ride her bus just to escape the heat or cold. She's watched people carry bags of their belongings as they take a seat on the public bus.

As one passenger boarded the bus Tuesday, Coleman pointed to the bags she made specifically for women.

“There should be one with pink socks in there. You can just grab it,” Coleman told the woman from her seat.

She said her GTA coworkers are helping, collecting items and donating money.

Coleman said the care bags are a new project, but she doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

“The look on their face is just priceless. They are so happy and half of them had tears...coming out their eyes, so you know it’s a good feeling to help,“ Coleman said.

She asks that anyone who wishes to donate contact her at Transitchick02@yahoo.com.