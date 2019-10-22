× Teen arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old Glenn High School student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista, 18, of Winston-Salem, is charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from shootings on Argonne Boulevard and South Broad Street on Thursday night.

At 10:32 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard.

At the scene, police found Glenn High School senior Jumil Dewann Robertson, 17, on the side of the road suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Fire officials and Forsyth County EMS tried to save the teen’s life, but he died at the scene.

A home was also shot into in the 2200 block of South Broad Street shortly before the shooting on Argonne Boulevard. Police said the same gun was used in both shootings. No one was injured in the shooting on South Broad Street.

Dominguez-Bautista was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Tuesday. He is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.