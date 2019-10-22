Surveillance video captures chaotic scene after man shot multiple times at Sheetz near UNC-Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Security cameras at a nearby business captured some of the chaos after a man was reportedly shot multiple times at Sheetz near UNC-Greensboro.

The video shows people running from the area moments before Greensboro police responded to the shooting.

The man is now recovering at the hospital, according to police.

At about 1:19 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at a Sheetz at 1639 Spring Garden St. near the campus of UNC-Greensboro.

At the scene, officers found a person with gunshot wounds to his legs.

He was taken to a hospital. Police say the victim is in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

