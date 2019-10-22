Randleman man charged with assault on a female, strangulation

Posted 1:13 pm, October 22, 2019, by

Nathaniel Armand McNeil

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges following an assault, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Armand McNeil, 52, is charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female.

On Monday, deputies came to Bowman Avenue after a reported assault.

The victim’s injuries were consistent with the statement provided to the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

McNeil was taken into custody and is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center with no bond allowed. His first appearance in court was scheduled for Oct. 22.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.