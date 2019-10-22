× Randleman man charged with assault on a female, strangulation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges following an assault, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Armand McNeil, 52, is charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female.

On Monday, deputies came to Bowman Avenue after a reported assault.

The victim’s injuries were consistent with the statement provided to the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

McNeil was taken into custody and is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center with no bond allowed. His first appearance in court was scheduled for Oct. 22.