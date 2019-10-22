× NCDOT to hold public meeting on N.C. 62 project to improve road

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week on proposed improvements to N.C. 62 near Interstate 85 and realignment of nearby intersections.

NCDOT proposes to widen, resurface and reconfigure portions of N.C. 62 near the I-85 interchange and realign the Kersey Valley and Weant Roads connections to N.C. 62 to create farther separation from the interchange.

The purpose of the project is to improve safety and reduce congestion at this I-85 interchange near the Guilford-Randolph County line.

Project information, including a map of the improvements being considered, can be found on the NCDOT public meeting website.

The proposed plans reflect revisions since two alternatives for this project were presented at a public meeting in the summer of 2018.

The meeting is set for 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 6308 Modlin Grove Road in High Point.

There will not be a formal presentation, so people are welcome to drop by at any time during the meeting hours.

Project representatives will be present to answer questions and receive input that will be considered as the project progresses. Comments may also be submitted by phone or email by Nov. 5.

For more information or to submit comments, contact:

NCDOT Project Engineer Brian Ketner at 336-487-0075 or bkketner@ncdot.gov

Project Manager Jay McInnis at 984-204-1558 or jmcinnis@rameykemp.com.