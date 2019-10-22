‘My life could’ve been ended right then and there’: Mother and son injured in Greensboro gas station assault slowly recovering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Though it’s been more than a week since a car drove into a crowd at a Greensboro gas station, a mother and her son said they have a long way to go before things get back to normal.

Nazhir Johnson, 18, and his mother had stopped at the Exxon Gas Station on Gate City Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning Oct. 19.

Nazhir said his mother picked him up from work and stopped to get something inside the store.

He was inside the car when he saw a black SUV sideswipe another car that was stopped at a gas pump.

Police believe that two women inside that black SUV were Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton.

Nazhir witnessed the incident and saw things escalate.

“It was a simple car swipe of a car...just by somebody drunk driving. She could have left,” Nazhir said.

He said a group of women arguing about the exchange of vehicle information. This is what he said lead to an all-out fight.

Nazhir explained that he and his mother got back inside their vehicle to leave the chaos, but they weren't able to.

Police said Watlington and Felton drove into a crowd of people twice and then tried to drive off. Instead, they hit the vehicle that Nazhir and his mother were sitting in.

They were thrown around in the car.

Nazhir’s mother sustained neck damage, while he had bruises on his stomach and torn muscles in his arm.

The two now have to spend 21 days out of the next several weeks in physical therapy.

“We’re lucky compared to other people," Nazhir said.