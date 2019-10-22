Miller Lite offering free beer to anyone who unfollows them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miller Coors wants to buy you a beer, but you have to unfollow the Miller Lite brand first.

The offer is part of a new campaign debuting in a commercial spot airing Tuesday in game one of the World Series.

The premise is "a few friends are better than a few thousand followers."

The brewer says it got the idea after learning half of all drinkers aged 21 to 27 say they meet with their friends fewer than a few times a month.

So even though it may seem counter-productive, encouraging people to go out may be good for the company's bottom line.

To get in on the deal, you have to take a photo proving you unfollowed Miller Lite on Facebook or Instagram then text it to the company.

You'll then get a link telling you where to upload your receipt and Miller will credit your PayPal account the cost of a beer.

It's good until Nov. 29 or until $118,000 free beers have been handed out.