Man shot multiple times at Sheetz near UNC-Greensboro

Posted 6:18 am, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is recovering at the hospital after he was shot multiple times at a Greensboro gas station, according to police.

At about 1:19 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at a Sheetz at 1639 Spring Garden Street, near the campus of UNC-Greensboro.

At the scene, officers found a person with gunshot wounds to his legs.

He was taken to a hospital. Police say the victim is in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.