Macy’s commits to stop selling animal fur, Pokemon Go to launch ranked online player battles and more

Posted 12:52 pm, October 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Macy's which committed to stop selling animal fur, Pokemon Go which will launch ranked online player battles and the U.S. Census Bureau which aims to hire 50,000 new workers.

