In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Macy's which committed to stop selling animal fur, Pokemon Go which will launch ranked online player battles and the U.S. Census Bureau which aims to hire 50,000 new workers.
Macy’s commits to stop selling animal fur, Pokemon Go to launch ranked online player battles and more
Facebook Messenger Kids app allows users to talk to strangers, Pinterest introduces emotional wellness activities and more
AMC becomes first movie theater chain to announce streaming service, Chick-fil-A to sponsor Charlotte Hornets and more
Chick-fil-A launches new dine-in mobile ordering, Ford announces largest electric vehicle charging network in US and more
NC ranks 33rd for friendly states
Regal Cinemas to launch movie subscription plan, T-Mobile-Sprint merger gets approval and more
Mobile payments fail to catch on despite rise of smart phones, Apple may announce new iPhone next month and more
Coca-Cola and Pepsi push into energy drink market, Boeing may halt production of 737 Max planes and more
iPhone sales expected to drop 15% this year, The Lion King becomes highest-grossing animated film and more
Hobby Lobby making moves into old Toys ‘R’ Us locations, study ranks PTI among priciest airfares and more
Amazon offers free 1-day shipping on products as cheap as $1, Reynolds American asks the FDA to review its e-cigarette and more
Comcast to open new Universal park called Epic Universe, Netflix works to improve video from viewers on the go and more
Americans expected to spend about $86 each on Halloween this year, Florida citrus farmers expecting increased crops and more
You can now buy a house on Amazon, consumers determine the most ‘patriotic’ brands and more