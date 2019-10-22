High Point asking public to vote on road improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Three roads in High Point could use some updates and you can help make that happen.

City engineering and transportation staff recommend moving part of Washington Street away from the railroad because the slope near it is eroding and threatening the material underneath the road. The city estimates 3,000 cars drive down that street daily.

City traffic experts also believe a part of Triangle Lake Road (from True Lane to Central Avenue) needs some improvements like sidewalks, turn lanes, curbs and gutters. Nearly 4,000 cars drive through there daily.

Police records show that around 84 crashes have happened in that area of Triangle Lake Road from 2014 through 2018.

The Triangle Lake Road improvement would include the realignment of Baker Road.

The third road that could see some changes is Burton Avenue between Wright Street and the city limits.

The city says 2,400 to 6,000 cars drive on that part of the road every day. From 2014 through 2018, 23 crashes have happened in the area.

The city says there is steady pedestrian traffic in the area. It recommends adding things like turn lanes, sidewalks, curbs and gutters.

These changes are all part of a bond that you can vote on.

No one FOX8 spoke with was opposed to the improvements, but if you are, you can share your opinion during early voting or Election Day Nov. 5.