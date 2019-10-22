Former President Jimmy Carter fractures pelvis during fall

This video accompanied another article on Jimmy Carter earlier this month.
PLAINS, Ga. — After a fall and a fracture, former President Jimmy Carter is home and recovering.
The Carter Center said the 95-year-old former president fell while he was at home Monday evening.
He was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment with a minor pelvic fracture.
"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the Carter Center said.
He also recently made headlines after another fall earlier this month on Oct. 6 that left him with a black eye and 14 stitches to his forehead. Undeterred, Carter traveled to Nashville that evening to help build homes with Habitat for Humanity.
32.034051 -84.392691