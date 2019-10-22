× Female student-athletes learn they were secretly filmed in showers at a Christian college in SC after videos found on porn website

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A secret camera captured video of female athletes changing and showering at Limestone College, then someone uploaded the videos to a porn website, according to WDRB.

Without the students’ knowledge, the camera filmed five teams of female athletes changing clothes and taking showers in a men’s soccer locker room at the Christian college in Gaffney, South Carolina.

This all happened over the course of more than a year, from September 2012 to October 2013.

Then, two months ago, those videos surfaced on the pornography website Pornhub.

Police believe the videos were filmed by a camera on the sink.

“We are fortunate that such alleged incidents are highly uncommon on our campus, and they certainly will not be tolerated,” Limestone told WDRB. “Because this is an ongoing matter, we will be unable to comment further until the investigation is completed.”

Bellarmine University, in Louisville, Kentucky, said in a statement obtained by WDRB that it is “angry and horrified that our former student-athletes were the victims of this despicable crime.”

The university said it only recently learned what happened and notified the former student-athletes who were affected. The school says it made resources available to the victims.