MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old girl shot her father and herself when she found her father's gun, according to WITI.

At about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, the girl got her hands on the firearm and fired.

The child and her father were both sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the father initially lied about what happened.

According to WITI, he was taken into custody and could face criminal charges.