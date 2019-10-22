× Burlington man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man faces charges after he allegedly kidnapped a woman and assaulted her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, witnesses called 911 reporting that a man was holding a woman down on the ground and assaulting her on the 1100 block of Trollingwood Road in Haw River.

Deputies found the victim at the scene, but the assailant reportedly left in a black Dodge Charger.

The woman told deputies the man held her against her will at a home in Green Level and then later in Mebane. He also allegedly punched and choked her.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit tracked down and arrested the suspect, Kevin Timothy Barr, 29, of Burlington.

Barr is charged with second-degree kidnapping and two counts of assault on a female.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are possible as deputies investigate another similar incident that took place several weeks ago.

He received no bond due to the domestic nature of the alleged crimes.