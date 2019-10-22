× Body of missing 5-year-old found in SC landfill

SUMTER, S.C. — The body of Nevaeh Adams, a 5-year-old girl from Sumter, was found in a landfill in Richland County Friday, police say, WCNC reports.

Adams and her mother were both killed over the summer.

Police say DNA testing confirmed the body found was Nevaeh.

Over 400 searchers from 40 different agencies had to sift through around 4 million pounds of material over a 25 period at the landfill.

Forensic experts examined what the search crews found.

The search for Nevaeh began after police were called to Lantana Apartments in early August where the body of her mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found inside her apartment by a family member.

The suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was seen fleeing the location. He was later located by police at a residence in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.

Police said when they interviewed Johnson, he admitted to killing Nevaeh and Bradley.