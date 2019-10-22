× 3 additional mumps cases confirmed at High Point University

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three additional mumps cases have been confirmed at High Point University, the university said in a letter Tuesday.

“The university is currently monitoring three additional confirmed cases and continues to follow protocol to ensure the students impacted receive appropriate care and have been provided with alternative housing, a best practice based on guidance from health officials,” the letter said.

Earlier this month, 11 cases of mumps had been confirmed at the university.

“Individuals with previously confirmed cases of mumps have been cleared by medical staff,” the university said Tuesday.

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus, according to the CDC. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Then most people will have swelling of their salivary glands. This is what causes the puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw.