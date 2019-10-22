14-year-old Virginia teen goes missing, may be with 34-year-old man

Posted 9:54 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:55AM, October 22, 2019

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old Virginia girl disappeared, and deputies believe they know who she may be with, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports 14-year-old Isabel Hicks disappeared from her home after 1 a.m. Monday morning.

She is described as a white girl standing at 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say she might be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia.

Lynch is described as a white man standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office says he may be driving a silver-blue Toyota Matrix with Virginia plates reading, “VEM-9071.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466

