Vermont school district cancels classroom Halloween celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District in Vermont is reacting to controversy after canceling all classroom Halloween celebrations during school hours, WCAX reports.

“It’s not that we are teaching that Halloween is a bad thing,” said Miriam Ehtesham-Cating of the Burlington School District. “We’re reflecting on our practices that we believe every celebration held in school should be fully inclusive.”

School officials say the Halloween holiday traditions can cause some students to feel uncomfortable at school.

“For example, many people are made uncomfortable by the notion that you change your identity, you turn into someone else and those somebody else’s could represent cultural appropriations,” Ehtesham-Cating said.

Parents are saying that students who don’t get to celebrate Halloween at school can enjoy the festivities in the evening with their families.

“In terms of the schools, I think it’s mixed. You can see why people wouldn’t want it in the school day, but I can see how a lot of people miss it,” said Nicole S., of Burlington.