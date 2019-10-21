× ‘Use extreme caution’: Diesel spills onto NC 22, multiple other roads in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Roads in northeastern Randolph County could be dangerous after diesel spilled on N.C. 22 near Franklinville and multiple other roads, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports.

“Drivers should use extreme caution when traveling in this area of Randolph County as this spill will affect stopping distance and traction on the roadway surface,” NCDOT said in a notice.

NCDOT reports the incident began at 7:56 a.m. nea.

Crews narrowed the lanes on N.C. 22 in both directions.

The spill also affects Ramseur Julian Road, Randolph Church Road, Foushee Road and Old Liberty Rd.

NCDOT says more roads could be impacted.