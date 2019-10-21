Teenager charged after man found shot to death in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teenager faces a murder charge after a man was found dead in Greensboro earlier this month, according to Greensboro police.

Yaseen Hassan Barre, 19, of Greensboro, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At about 8 a.m. Oct. 15, police responded to the area of 505 Gillespie Street.

At the scene, they found Douglas Wheless, 33, dead in the road after being shot.

According to arrest reports, Barre is accused of stealing Wheless's crack cocaine and a gold-colored dental accessory, worth about $300, at gunpoint.

Barre was allegedly found with a burned glass pipe used for smoking a controlled substance other than marijuana.