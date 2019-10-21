SC man dies after plummeting off North Carolina waterfall

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Despite rescue efforts, a hiker died after falling from Big Bradley Falls on Saturday, according to WLOS.

WLOS reports 28-year-old Aaron Post, of Charleston, South Carolina, was at the park when a witness said he fell from near the top of the waterfall and slid down the rock face before hitting the water.

On Sunday, the Henderson County Rescue Squad joined fire departments in the mission to rescue a person at Big Bradley Falls. The squad shared photos of a helicopter flying over trees.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“Although the outcome is not what anyone wants; everyone worked together as a team to make sure this patient had the best care and extraction they could,” the Henderson County Rescue Squad said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”