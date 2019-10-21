Professional race car driver with autism beating the odds, living his dream

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Armani Williams is a professional race car driver with the goal of making it to the NASCAR Cup Series.

At 19 years old, he’s been driving professionally in Canada for the past few years.

Williams is different and he knows it. He has autism, but instead of it being a problem, Williams feels the condition actually helps him when he gets behind the wheel of his race car.

He has a level of focus because of his autism that he feels gives him an edge.

He recently participated in a Diversity in Motorsports panel at Winston-Salem State University.

