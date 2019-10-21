NC man to take grandmother on a cruise with $750,000 lottery prize

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Jonathan Davis of Hope Mills said he’s going to use part of his $750,000 lottery prize to take his grandmother on a cruise, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“She loves being able to get out of the house and explore,” Davis said. “It’s something we can do together as a family.”

Davis’ good luck happened Friday morning when he stopped at the 301 Kwik Shop on U.S. 301 North in Parkton to get a Coke. While there, he decided to get a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket. He took the ticket to his truck and started scratching.

“I just stared at the ticket,” said Davis, who installs fireplaces. “I wasn’t sure what to think. I just wanted to make sure it was real.”

Davis claimed his prize a few hours later at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $530,628. In addition to the cruise, Davis said he plans to start a savings account for each of his two boys and save for retirement.

