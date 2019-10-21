Man killed when Panera truck ran off bridge in Winston-Salem has been identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The man killed in a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem has been identifed, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. and originated on Interstate 40 West, resulting in a truck going off a bridge to the right, overturning and coming to rest in the 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road.

Police say 65-year-old Lavonne Baker, of Sophia, was driving a Panera bread truck and troopers tell FOX8 he had just left the Greensboro headquarters when he crashed. Troopers say the weather did not contribute to the crash, the driver was not speeding and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol use.

