Man killed in shooting on Pasadena Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 11:53 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Pasadena Street.

At the scene, police found 36-year-old Antonio Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital.

Wilson later died.

Neighbors gathered outside as police investigated the area.

Some didn't know anything happened until police knocked on their doors, asking if anyone heard anything.

Police say suspect information is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.