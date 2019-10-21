Local concrete company mourning loss of employee killed by alleged drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. -- Employees at Cruz Brothers Concrete in Graham set up a memorial for Socorro Martinez on Monday.

Martinez was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into a construction site Saturday morning,

Concord police say Danyel Middleton’s blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit when her car crashed into the work zone near Concord Mills mall.

In court Monday, FOX8 learned she hit six people. Three were taken to the hospital.

According to employees, two people have been released from the hospital and another is still receiving treatment on Monday afternoon.

Quintin Cruz, a project manager at Cruz Brothers Concrete, said the experience was traumatic for all the people at the site.

“There were 14 of them at the time, four of them being injured, “ Cruz said. “I know it’s going to be hard for them to recover. It takes time.”

Cruz says Martinez has a wife and a 1-year-old child in Mexico.

“He was a great friend and everyone needs to know that,” Cruz said. “He was a great dad, great friend, great brother, great nephew, everything.”

Cruz said that what the driver did was careless and he hopes she is prosecuted to the fullest extent.

“We lost a friend and that hurts and that's something we’re just never going to be able to get back,” Cruz said.

Middleton will be back in front of a judge next month.

Cruz hopes other people are more mindful behind the wheel.

“We want to wake up safe,” Cruz said. “Please be aware of your surroundings. Please watch out for any sort of safety barrel, safety cones, any flashing lights.”