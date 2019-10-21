× Kyle Allen to start against San Francisco 49ers Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen is going to start again as quarterback when the Carolina Panthers play the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, according to Head Coach Ron Rivera.

Kyle Allen will start against 49ershttps://t.co/sOv10Zo1HW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 21, 2019

The Panthers have won four games in a row with Allen starting.

Most recently, the Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Cam is going to continue his rehab,” Rivera said. “As I told you guys last week, we’re not putting any pressure on Cam. He’s done a great job doing the things that we’ve asked of him. He’s gone above and beyond in terms of working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He’s just going to continue to do his program.”

Newton is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable.

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…” Newton said.

He isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

“It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks,” Newton said. “But I have to understand and know if it takes that time, I trust in this team that they will–we will–still be in a great situation by the time I get back.”

In a news conference Monday afternoon, Rivera said he isn’t putting any pressure on Newton.

The Panthers are 4-2 on the season.

Sunday’s game can be seen on Fox at 4:05 p.m.