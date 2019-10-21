John Brown’s Country Store is a fixture of foothills community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- John Brown's is a fixture of the Sauratown Mountain community.

"We've got your honey, candies, tomatoes, pumpkins and everything," said owner Brian Brown. “We’ve got everything you'd expect to find in a country store."

Brian’s dad, John Brown, started out running a produce stand and eventually ran other businesses in the area.

“We opened this location [on Highway 66] in 1997,” Brian said. “Dad passed away in ‘98 and I've been running it ever since.”

Brian says with the help of sister his Kim and his brother Scott the store has become well known for the things made right in the store.

“We're probably known for our pimento cheese. We’ve been making it for over 20 years,” Brian said. “We do homemade banana pudding and a different cobbler every day.”

This time of year, they spend hours cooking a family recipe of chicken stew.

“We do that every day from October to March," Brian said. “The last couple of years, from October to March, we'll average 8,000 to 9,000 gallons of stew.”

People from outside the county and Hanging Rock State Park visitors from Raleigh and Charlotte are frequent customers.

You can find John Brown’s Country Store on Highway 66 just north of King.

To visit their Facebook page, click here.