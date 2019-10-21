High Point police investigating after 21 shots fired outside home, cars damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police are looking for the person responsible for firing 21 shots and damaging two cars Sunday night.

Several callers reported hearing rapid gunfire around 9:40 p.m. on Woodbury Street near Franklin Avenue.

No one was injured, but two cars were damaged. A Dodge Caliber parked on Woodbury Street Monday morning had two shattered windows and a flat tire.

“It was so sad that they would shoot like that. They don’t care where they shoot at,” said a woman who didn't want to be identified.

In a police report, officers wrote that no one at the scene would give information about the shooting. Some people refused to talk with officers.

A caller asked dispatchers for increased patrols in the area.

“This is like a regular occurrence," the caller said. "It’s nothing but chaos."

No suspect information has been released. Neighbors said they just want the shooting to stop.

“I deal with it because it’s nothing new. It’s an ongoing thing," the woman said. “And if we check on one another and just stop all that violence, this world would be a much better place.”