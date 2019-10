Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem drew out emergency crews early Monday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 5:31 a.m., firefighters responded to an outbuilding that was engulfed in flame on the 5200 block of Cox Boulevard.

Police and fire officials say the fire was out within minutes and caused minimal heat damage to the home beside the outbuilding.

No one was reported injured.

It is unclear what may have ignited the fire.

The fire has been extinguished with no injuries. The occupied residence next to the outbuilding received minimal heat damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #wsfire .80 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 21, 2019