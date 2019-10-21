× Felony charges sought for student at Winston-Salem high school after gun found in backpack, deputies say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gun was found in a 15-year-old student’s backpack at a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Charges are being sought for felony possession of a firearm on educational property and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

The gun was reportedly recovered by deputies, school resource officers and school administrators on the Parkland High School campus after they got an anonymous tip and searched the student’s backpack.

No one was hurt, the gun was not taken out of the backpack and an early investigation has not found any known threats to students or staff members, the release says.

“I appreciate the individual who gave us the anonymous tip. The adage ‘if you see something, say something’ is used so frequently we forget that the truth of the matter is, by doing so, you just may save a life,” Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112