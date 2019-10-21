Community mourns after 3 soldiers killed in training accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- Three soldiers were killed Sunday and three others were injured during a training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia, WTOC reports.

According to the 3rd Infantry Division, the armored vehicle that six 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were in rolled over into water.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

the three that were injured are expected to be ok.

Two were released from Winn Army Community Hospital and one was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah with non-life threatening injuries.

"I think anytime anything like this happens, they are a little bit shocked," said Roy Boughman, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Hinesville. "I know they were not expecting, especially in field training, for something like that to happen. It's abnormal."

Of the two to three hundred people who join First Baptist Church of Hinesville each Sunday, many have military connections.

Boughman says it hits close to home.

"We really just wanted to tell them that within the community that we would be praying for the families involved...," Boughman said.

The U.S. Army says right now 3rd ID soldiers are receiving grief counseling with religious and behavioral health specialists who are available if needed.

Army officials say the investigation into this training incident continues, but there is no timeline on when that could wrap up.