Barbara Pierce Bush speaks at 2019 Women to Women Luncheon in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Barbara Pierce Bush was the keynote speaker of the 2019 Women to Women Luncheon, emceed by FOX8's Katie Nordeen, held on Monday.

She and her fraternal twin sister Jenna are the daughters of the 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

She is also a granddaughter of former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush, after whom she is named.

CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps, Barbara Pierce Bush helps to mobilize young leaders to build the movement for health equity.