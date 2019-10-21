Americans expected to spend about $86 each on Halloween this year, Florida citrus farmers expecting increased crops and more

Posted 1:08 pm, October 21, 2019

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses an estimate that Americans will spend a near-record $2.6 billion on Halloween this year, Florida citrus farmers who are expected to see a rare increase in crops and Starbucks which is paying farmers $20 million more amid a coffee crisis.

