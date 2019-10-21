2 killed in plane crash near Raleigh-Durham airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two people were killed when a plane disappeared on radar and crashed as it was approaching Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to Highway Patrol.

At 10:02 a.m., crews found the plane near the Reedy Creek multi-use trail at Umstead State Park, the airport announced at a Monday news conference. The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

BREAKING: According to incident command, ground crews have located what they believe to be the missing aircraft. More details soon, check https://t.co/9VGKZ1b0cC for updates. — RDU Int'l Airport (@RDUAirport) October 21, 2019

At about 7:25 p.m. Sunday, FAA Air Traffic Control told the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority that a small general aviation aircraft headed to the airport was lost in the area of Umstead State Park.

William B Umstead State Park will be closed MONDAY, OCT. 21 due to a search and rescue effort. Please see park page for updates on the park closure. We apologize for the short notice. — NC State Parks (@NCparks) October 21, 2019

RDU operations crews and firefighters responded and closed the airport runway until about 7:45 p.m.

“Umstead State Park is 5,200 acres of dense forest, with few roads and little to no light,” Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority, previously said. “Recovery efforts are extremely challenging in remote areas and it could take a long time to find this plane.”

A Highway Patrol helicopter was searching for a heat signature from the ground, a typical sign of an aircraft crash landing.

The search was suspended Sunday night. Monday morning, the search resumed and officials narrowed the search area within the park.

In addition to airport personnel, more than a dozen other local and state partners helped in the search effort, including Highway Patrol, N.C. Park Rangers, the Raleigh Fire Department, Raleigh police, Wake County EMS, the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County Fire Services, Durham Highway Fire Department, Cary Fire Department, Cary EMS, Wake Forest Fire Department, Holly Springs Fire Department and New Hope Fire Department.

