13-year-old electrocuted in SC while playing with metal pole outside of friend's house, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A 13-year-old was electrocuted while playing with a metal pole that hit a power line, South Carolina officials say.

Drayden D. Williford was electrocuted and killed Sunday night outside of a friend’s house, a coroner says.

Officials say Williford suffered cardiac arrest when he was shocked.

Emergency responders attempted to revive Williford with CPR.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital around an hour after being electrocuted.

Adam Coats, The principal at Starr-Iva Middle School where Williford went to school, released a statement that says:

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge that Brayden Williford (7th Grade) was a student at Starr-Iva Middle School in Anderson School District Three. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his immediate family and friends during this very difficult time. Brayden was a wonderful student whose friends and teachers will miss him greatly. Again, our hearts are deeply saddened by this news.”

The death was an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.