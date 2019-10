Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer rollover crash has shut down parts of U.S. 52 in Forsyth County on Sunday afternoon.

U.S. 52 Northbound near State Road 4000 (University Parkway) in Forsyth County near Winston-Salem is closed. This is at mile marker 115. U.S. 52 Southbound is down to one lane at University Parkway.

The crash happened at 12:35 p.m. and is expected to end at 5 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and choose an alternate route.