Pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hayrides and more! Find October family fun near you
Looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayride or other fall activities near you?
Here’s a list of a few in the Triad area. Call before you go for hours of operation. Please email news@wghp.com if you see an outdated listing or have one to add!
- Kersey Valley Maize Adventure, Archdale
Corn maze
1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale, NC (336) 431-1700
- Hawks Pumpkin Patch, Winston-Salem
Pumpkin patch
2558 W Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC (276) 233-5059
- Clodbuster Farms, Kernersville
Pumpkin patch
5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC (336) 409-0796
- Kenneth Rudd Farm, Greensboro
Pumpkin patch
4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC (336) 621-1264
- Ingram’s Strawberry Farm, High Point
Pumpkin patch
6121 Riverdale Drive, High Point, NC (336) 431-2369
- Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees, Kernersville
Pumpkin patch
853 Old Winston Road, Kernersville, NC (336) 409-6251
- Isely Farms, Burlington
Pumpkin patch
2980 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington (336) 584-3323
- Stone House Farm Pumpkin Patch, Pfafftown
Pumpkin patch
6145 Skylark Road, Pfafftown, NC (336) 817-6661
- J Razz and Tazz Farm, Gibsonville
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, rides
466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville (336) 697-2473
- Riverside Farms, Rockingham County
Pumpkin patch, other activities
241 Riverson Road, Madison, NC (336) 427-5937
- Tuttle’s Farm, Rockingham County
Pumpkins, other activities
1353 Titan Berry road
Stoneville, North Carolina (336) 627-4261