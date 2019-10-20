× Person killed in Winston-Salem crash involving tractor-trailer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. and originated on Interstate 40 West, resulting in the tractor-trailer coming to rest in the 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road.

The 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road (directly under the I-40 bridge, between North Frontage Road and South Frontage Road) is completely shut down to vehicular traffic while troopers investigate the crash. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and choose an alternate route.