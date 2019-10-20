Person killed in Winston-Salem crash involving tractor-trailer

Posted 6:55 am, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, October 20, 2019

Wreck (stock image - Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Police and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash happened at about 4:20 a.m. and originated on Interstate 40 West, resulting in the tractor-trailer coming to rest in the 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road.

The 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road (directly under the I-40 bridge, between North Frontage Road and South Frontage Road) is completely shut down to vehicular traffic while troopers investigate the crash. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and choose an alternate route.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.