Over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled nationwide

George’s Prepared Foods out of Tennessee is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.