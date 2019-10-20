Live coverage of the Hard Rock Hotel crane implosion

Over 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled nationwide

Posted 2:22 pm, October 20, 2019, by

George’s Prepared Foods out of Tennessee is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

  • 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.
  • 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.
  • 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.