Most parents steal from their kids' Halloween candy, survey says

A recent study shows that most parents steal from their kids’ Halloween candy pile.

Cashback website TopCashback.com conducted the survey that showed polled a cross-section of 3,099 adults, aged 18 and over.

According to the survey, 78 percent of parents admit to stealing candy from their kid’s Halloween candy, with 28 percent eating even more candy than their own kids.

Reese’s is the most popular Halloween candy, with 62 percent of people naming it their favorite candy.