Update: The fire is under control. There were no injuries and all evacuated have been returned to the hospital. Smoke was limited to a small area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Firefighters are on scene of a transformer fire at Forsyth Medical Center, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Workers are being evacuated.

