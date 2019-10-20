Baby shot four times while riding in car in Philadelphia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- An 11-month-old boy is in critical condition after being shot four times Saturday night, CBS3 reported. The boy was shot once in the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks.

Philadelphia Police said the baby was in a car with his stepmother who said she heard gunshots but kept driving until she got home less than 10 minutes away.

She told police when she went to take the baby out of the car, she noticed her car was hit with bullets and the baby had been shot.

Police have not announced any arrests or named of any suspects.