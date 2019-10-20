× 3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in training accident in Fort Stewart, Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Three soldiers were killed and three others were injured in an early Sunday morning training accident in Fort Stewart, Georgia, WTOC has reported.

According to the 3ID, six 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Sunday morning when it was involved in a training accident.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, told WTOC. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The names of the soldiers have not yet been released.