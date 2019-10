× 2 people shot in Greensboro on 16th Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot in Greensboro Sunday night, according to Greensboro police.

Police were called to 1605 16th St. at 6:50 p.m.

One person was shot at the scene. Another person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

No other details are available and there is no suspect information.

No words on the conditions of the victims.