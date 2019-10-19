University of Oklahoma’s iconic Sooner Schooner crashed during a touchdown celebration

In a game day spectacle, the University of Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner crashed on the field after a second-quarter touchdown in OU’s game against West Virginia University on Saturday.

The school’s beloved horse-drawn wagon, which was filled with passengers, tipped over after a sharp turn, sending the drivers skidding across the grass and setting the ponies free.

Whoa. This just happened at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/sJcxYEWvU6 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX46) October 19, 2019

The wagon’s body was flung off the wheel frame. A crowd of people rushed to the field to help and to calm the horses.

Officials believe uneven weight distribution of riders in the back of the wagon caused the crash, OU Athletics said in a statement.

“Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released,” the statement said. “All others reported that they were uninjured.”

The ponies were evaluated and appear to be uninjured, the school said.

The Sooner Schooner takes to the field for a victory ride after every Oklahoma touchdown. The wagon, designed to mimic those used by the early pioneers when they arrived in Oklahoma, became the official mascot of the team in 1980. It is pulled by two white ponies named Boomer and Sooner.

The accident didn’t seem to bother the Oklahoma football team, which beat West Virginia 52-14.