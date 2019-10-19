× Two people shot in Burlington during argument, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people were shot in Burlington on Friday night, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

At 11:47 p.m., Burlington Police received a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Center Avenue.

Police located two people who were shot with non-life-threating gunshot wounds.

At this point in the investigation, it appears that multiple people were involved in a verbal argument, and at least two people had handguns. The two gunshot victims were involved in the argument. Alcohol consumption appeared to be a contributing factor in the argument, the news release stated.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.